AI ambition becomes AI that works at AWS Summits 2026.
Thoughtworks will be at AWS Summits across Europe and North America, where builders, technologists and business leaders come together to explore what’s next in cloud innovation, AI and modern infrastructure.
Cloud and AI are evolving fast. But most organizations aren’t blocked by ideas. They’re blocked by legacy systems, fragmented data and foundations that weren’t built for intelligence.
At AWS Summits 2026, Thoughtworks experts will share practical approaches to modernizing core systems, activating trusted data and delivering intelligent solutions that scale securely on AWS.
Thoughtworks at AWS Summits 2026
Toronto | 3 June
NYC | 17 June
Discover how to deliver systems that grow up, instead of growing old.
Turn legacy debt into modular, cloud-native assets ready for intelligent workloads.
Create the data-driven architecture AI needs to act, automate and scale safely.
Deploy intelligent products and services that evolve as fast as your customers.
Turn cloud potential into AI that works
As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks brings engineering discipline and AI-first thinking to help you move from legacy constraints to intelligent, cloud-native systems on AWS.
Our teams apply proven frameworks and delivery practices to accelerate modernization, reduce risk and turn AWS capabilities into measurable business impact.