Thoughtworks at AWS Summits 2026

AI ambition becomes AI that works at AWS Summits 2026.

Thoughtworks will be at AWS Summits across Europe and North America, where builders, technologists and business leaders come together to explore what’s next in cloud innovation, AI and modern infrastructure.

Cloud and AI are evolving fast. But most organizations aren’t blocked by ideas. They’re blocked by legacy systems, fragmented data and foundations that weren’t built for intelligence.

At AWS Summits 2026, Thoughtworks experts will share practical approaches to modernizing core systems, activating trusted data and delivering intelligent solutions that scale securely on AWS.