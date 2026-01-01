What is it?





Every smart city is different. Each one applies its own blend of connected technologies to solve the unique challenges faced in that environment. But, there are a few shared traits that most smart cities have in common.





In general, all smart cities use sensors to gather data from public services and environments, then use that data to generate revenue and solve societal and environmental challenges. Connected devices harvest live data, then feed it into big data processing platforms, so that it can be used to create an urban environment that works more effectively and efficiently, encouraging economic growth and creating new opportunities for government and businesses, while improving the quality of life for residents and visitors.





﻿Alongside sensors and big data, smart city initiatives feature technologies such as cloud and edge computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and digital platforms — all geared for better service delivery and improving citizen experiences.