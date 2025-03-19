Unlocking innovation with a scalable data platform

A leading global financial services provider, our client is on a mission to empower the next generation with the "freedom to succeed." They specialize in pioneering innovative trading and investing products, built on proprietary platforms and unique concepts. With a strong focus on data integrity, security and regulatory compliance, the company is committed to delivering seamless, modern financial solutions that inspire confidence and enable financial independence.

Challenge: Navigating a fragmented data landscape

Amid rapid growth in a competitive financial market, our client identified critical challenges that were limiting operational efficiency and trust among internal stakeholders.

Data inconsistency and fragmentation: Multiple unconnected data sources led to inaccuracies and trust issues.

Disjointed BI tools: Reporting across platforms such as Power BI, QlikView and Looker was scattered, diluting insights and slowing decision-making.

Governance and security risks: A missing unified governance model posed potential compliance and audit challenges.

Financial reconciliation bottlenecks: A lack of structured SAP integration hindered regulatory adherence and financial accuracy.

The solution was clear: a resilient, unified and future-ready data ecosystem was paramount to transforming business velocity and maintaining their competitive edge.

Solution: Building an insights-driven data platform

The client partnered with Thoughtworks to lead an ambitious initiative to reimagine their data ecosystem. Together, we worked on a strategy blending scalable technologies and modern approaches to deliver high-impact results

This included:

Organized data for clarity

We built a robust Databricks Lakehouse platform that organizes data into three simple, structured layers — Bronze, Silver and Gold. This design makes data easy to access, understand and trust, ensuring it remains high quality and consistently reliable.

Fast, real-time data updates

By using Confluent Cloud and Databricks, both hosted on Azure, we set up a system for near-instant data updates. This means critical operations run faster, with up-to-date information readily available.

Streamlined reporting

We simplified the reporting process by using Power BI as a single, go-to tool for all analytics, bringing everything into one clear and consistent reporting framework.

Reliable data without the hassle To ensure error-free data, we integrated automated validation checks with Soda Core — an open-source engine for data quality testing. This proactive approach eliminates inaccuracies, boosts trust and improves decision-making.

Safe and compliant data With Unity Catalog, Databricks’ security tool, we set up safeguards to protect data and meet critical governance and audit standards. Now, the data is secure and fully compliant.

This combination of tools and strategies delivered powerful, easy-to-use solutions built for performance and reliability.

Making operations smoother and clearer

In parallel, we simplified complex processes by combining data from different sources while keeping important historical records intact. We also developed a system to track key performance metrics easily and built a custom tool to streamline the reconciliation of SAP financial transactions. These improvements reduced manual work and made operations more transparent and efficient.

Impact of innovation at scale

Together, Thoughtworks and the client achieved transformational results, harnessing the power of a modern, scalable platform to deliver measurable benefits for the client’s business and its stakeholders.