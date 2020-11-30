Trainline | Thoughtworks

Thetrainline.com is Europe's leading independent rail and coach platform. They sell tickets on behalf of more than 140 rail and coach companies, offering their customers millions of travel options across 36 countries. The technology company has a simple mission - to bring together all rail, coach and other travel services into one simple experience so customers can get the best prices and smart, real-time travel information on the go.





The decade-long partnership between Trainline and Thoughtworks has been a collaboration involving progressive changes supporting different parts of the client's organization. These include the call center system, website, backend web services, optimization for mobile and efficient data processing.