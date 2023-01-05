Digital transformation for rapid value creation: ITV’s Data Mesh journey

ITV is a leading integrated content creator, publisher and broadcaster, and has been one of the UK’s biggest ad-funded television networks for more than 60 years. Over the past decade, the company has faced one of the largest paradigm shifts its market has ever seen — the rise of digital streaming platforms.

New digital viewing journeys generate vast quantities of audience data, which contain insights that can help improve how the business creates, promotes, distributes and monetises content. Ultimately resulting in an increase in MAU’s, increase in viewing hours, increase in subscriptions.

In response to that shift, ITV set a new vision: to become a digitally led media and entertainment company that creates and delivers standout content to audiences wherever, whenever and however they choose. Sanjeevan Bala, ITV’s Group Chief Data and AI Officer, is helping to make that vision a reality.