Domino's | Thoughtworks

Domino’s Pizza is one of the most digital-savvy companies that exist today. Over the past 5 years they have created and sustained incredible growth. Their digital innovations are extensive - from engaging customers with personal and relevant messages across a variety of digital channels, through to using technology such as their GPS driver tracker to provide incredible levels of convenience while lowering operating costs.





They have gone beyond their customers immediate understanding of what is possible to expect from a pizza experience and are using an understanding of their customers lives, empowered teams, and technology to create the future of quick service restaurants.





By becoming the first to successfully shift the majority of customers from traditional phone ordering onto online channels, they were able to initially supercharge their business - simplifying operations and freeing up cash to invest in new innovation.





For Domino's though, simply digitising their existing business model was not enough. Domino’s was hungry to accelerate its ability to continuously disrupt their competition. They partnered with Thoughtworks to engineer their business as a digital enterprise, which means having the ability to rapidly respond and adapt to changes, experiment with ideas, and scale innovations across their franchisees and markets.





Embracing new ways of working, Domino's was able to use Agile and Lean principles to bring marketing and IT together. Thoughtworks' depth of experience supported improved prioritisation, idea validation, and executional speed across core initiatives.





With impressive year-on-year financial growth, the 2015 financial results revealed that the tech driven initiatives from emoji-based ordering to GPS order tracking helped Domino’s post a record interim profit of $43.3 million, up 50% on the previous year.