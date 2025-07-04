Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Solution: Lincoln Unlocked - An AR-enhanced mobile app

Google engaged Thoughtworks, a Google Cloud Premier Partner with proven experience rolling out Google solutions, for our expertise in extended reality (XR) technologies. After initial research and visitor interviews that leveraged a Discovery play from our Product Thinking Playbook, we tested and refined concepts to create a unique family experience.

Our shared vision was an inclusive customer experience, accounting for those with differing vision, hearing and language needs, that appeals to a diverse cultural audience through relatable, relevant content. We proposed delivering this through an accessible and engaging app, Lincoln Unlocked.

The Lincoln Unlocked mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices, creates an AR-enhanced experience shaped by extensive research into visitor goals, pain points and interests. While the customer research was critical, the museum's educational priorities strongly dictated the AR experiences.

Immersive XR enriches the museum experience by amplifying exhibits, guiding visitors through history with thematic multimedia tours, and enabling families to play, learn and reflect together through interactive features.

Imagine entering the museum with your family and being transported back to the 1860’s where you can see and play First Lady, Mary Lincoln’s music box; uncover memories of resistance by interacting with virtual objects to unlock first-hand accounts of slavery; explore the nuanced opinions as the President and his key circle discuss the tense topic of slavery in the Cabinet Room of the White House; and experience firsthand the captivating power of the Gettysburg address, one of the most important speeches of American rhetoric defining the United States’ mission to uphold liberty and equality.

This new, immersive way of experiencing history connects visitors with the past and with each other, making learning engaging and unforgettable. The app also includes accessibility accommodations such as closed captioning, text-to-speech, and content translated into six different languages.