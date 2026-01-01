Silvia Hernández Lead Experience Designer

I'm a Lead Experience Designer at Thoughtworks Canada with 18+ years designing complex digital products across Spain, the UK and Canada. I combine systems thinking and design craft with hands-on, AI-assisted development, and have a particular passion for cleantech and public services.

Away from work, I take my craft off screen, volunteering with the Toronto Master Gardeners and hand-building ceramics. I also co-host Entre Diseñoras, a podcast for Hispanic women in design.