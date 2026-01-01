Rahit Kar Senior Data Engineer

I am a senior data engineer currently working in a data product tech lead role, with a full-stack software engineering background. My expertise lies in building scalable data pipelines, data products and platforms using PySpark, Scala/Spark, Node.js and Go, along with GenAI-assisted delivery and LLM applications. I possess strong domain knowledge in retail and healthcare, frequently leveraging Spark, Kafka, AWS and Azure to deliver robust solutions.

My primary focus is big data processing with data quality rules and high-quality delivery through TDD and CI/CD. I am currently advancing my leadership capabilities in distributed systems architecture and evolutionary design, aiming to transition into data and systems architect roles.

My team was awarded second place in the first AI/Works Hackathon for the LATAM region and took home the Best Collaboration award.