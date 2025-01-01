Esra Yetis Lead Experience Designer

I enjoy working in a fast-paced environment in responsive organisations with adaptive leadership, diverse people and inclusive culture. That is why I joined Thoughtworks in 2015. Prior to Thoughtworks, I have worked for reputable creative agencies and startups for ten years.

I am passionate about speculative product innovations, emerging technologies and digital transformation projects.

Living in London sparks my creative inspiration, and I admire this eclectic capital.