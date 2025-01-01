That doesn’t simply mean doling out advice on best practices or passively fulfilling the client’s requests. Real value, as Liu puts it, is taking ownership of the digital products under the service provider’s purview, “quickly understanding the current situation and challenges, and working with clients to improve a digital product.”

Shaw points out that while cost will always remain a primary driver for businesses, when trying to establish the real value of a relationship the focus should be on the total cost of ownership over three to five years.

“Rather than looking at how much you are charged per ticket, per outage, or per enhancement, you need to consider whether the cost of operating an application is going down over time,” he explains. “Are you improving it so that it can evolve more quickly? Can you evolve the application more efficiently so that the cost of doing those enhancements decreases?”

“The way that managed services are sold traditionally means businesses are paying for stuff they don't actually get,” he adds. “They may be paying for a certain number of outages or support tickets that get filed. Instead they should be paying for outcomes. Not just keeping the application up and running but making sure it evolves and improves, as ultimately they get more for their money that way.”

Nivetha agrees that real value tends to accrue in relationships as time progresses.

In the standard development process, “stage two is where the application is going through continuous development, and you're adding more features and users,” she says. “At that time you shouldn’t be focusing on how to reduce costs, but on how to add value. Once it moves to stage three, DAMO managed services teams focus more on automation, getting feedback from real users, understanding the patterns and seeing if there’s anything we can do to run it more efficiently.”

Efforts to enhance stability, accelerate time to delivery and lowering the total cost of ownership can ultimately culminate in strategic advances, as they will often help clients understand the actual state of their systems, highlighting potential risks as well as areas and skills that can be targeted for improvement.

“At least in a few cases, where we started with an assessment, we looked at the code base, all the incidents, and identified areas where we can improve and automate, as well as security vulnerabilities and test automation areas where the quality gates were a little poor,” Nivetha notes. “We’ve also implemented dashboards which give total visibility over key metrics like mean time to resolve (and) number of deployments.”

“Even when managing ‘brownfield’ work, where DAMO managed services teams take over applications evolved over time by different vendors, they strive to improve them so they can run for a longer period, and increase the value of the application over time,” she adds. “That’s how we integrate and complement each other, and still add value for the client at the end of the day.”