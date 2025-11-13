Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Volume 2 | 2026

Technology and products

SDV Pulse Back

Concept stage

  • An early trend of agentic AI is emerging in the automotive sector, shifting in-car intelligence from being simply reactive to proactively helpful. Unlike a standard voice assistant that only responds to commands, an AI agent understands context, anticipates needs and independently executes tasks to achieve a goal. It can act as a nascent digital copilot, but this capability is in early product states.

     

    This trend is already visible in the most advanced in-car experiences. Some new vehicle assistants learn a driver's habits to make proactive suggestions, such as activating the heated steering wheel on a cold morning or recommending a less congested route to a destination in the driver’s calendar. By analyzing patterns, the AI takes initiative, adjusting climate, media and navigation to create a seamless experience without needing explicit instruction. Several OEMs have announced efforts to integrate large language models (LLMs) directly into their cars’ computers to make these interactions even more fluid and powerful.

     

    Modern Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) can be seen as a foundational form for future use of agentic AI. Features like adaptive cruise control with lane-centering have a clear goal: maintain a safe distance and position within the lane. The system autonomously uses steering, braking and acceleration to achieve this objective.

     

    As these systems evolve to handle more complex scenarios, such as navigating urban traffic, they’ll demonstrate increasingly sophisticated agent-like behavior, paving the way for a truly autonomous future. However, the consistency in quality of results for the driver experience remains a key challenge.

  • RISC-V, the open-standard instruction set architecture (ISA), continues to gain significant traction as a foundation for automotive computing. Its royalty-free, open-source nature and highly modular design uniquely enable the development of specialized, automotive-optimized processors. RISC-V also fosters crucial hardware-software co-design — a key advantage over proprietary ISAs. 

     

    The momentum behind RISC-V adoption is growing, with major semiconductor companies announcing automotive-qualified RISC-V product lines. Development boards are also becoming available for experimentation, accelerating ecosystem maturity.

     

    These developments signal RISC-V's move beyond promise into practical deployment. As software is ported to this open ISA, we anticipate a fundamental disruption to the traditional ECU supply chain and unit economics, offering OEMs greater flexibility and potential cost savings. RISC-V's architectural neutrality and collaborative model position it to drive a new wave of innovation, offering extensible freedom for the next generation of SDV compute platforms.

  • In centralized automotive computing, virtualization is vital for isolating mixed-criticality apps across security domains, establishing it as a foundational component of the SDV stack. While hypervisors dominate virtualization today, emerging runtimes signal an ongoing evolution in this layer.

     

    WebAssembly (Wasm) is evolving beyond its web origins into a compelling runtime for embedded systems, particularly for high-level and cloud-connected applications. Its core advantage remains ‘compile once, run anywhere’ portability. This allows developers to leverage familiar web APIs and toolchains for initial development and testing before deploying apps onto target vehicle hardware.

     

    Critically, Wasm provides robust sandboxing, making it an excellent instrument for enforcing strict, limited APIs and enhancing security isolation. That makes it ideal for embedded use cases in areas such as infotainment, telematics and connectivity features. It also has the potential to offer lightweight ‘containers’ for third-party software.

Early adoption stage

  • Car-ready mobile apps can seamlessly leverage automotive infotainment systems and provide enhanced user experiences inside vehicles. 

     

    The barrier for getting mobile applications into vehicles is becoming lower as OEMs open up their vehicle APIs and software interfaces to third-party developers. In addition, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are constantly improving compatibility modes, allowing developers to adapt existing mobile apps for automotive environments with minimal additional development work. 

     

    As vehicles become more connected and equipped with feature-rich infotainment systems, car-ready mobile apps will use multiple screens, vehicle sensors and contextual information to create immersive user experiences. Future cars will offer even more sophisticated platforms, enabling mobile apps to provide personalized navigation, entertainment, productivity and lifestyle services tailored to the in-vehicle environment.

  • Android Build File System (ABFS) is emerging as a significant solution in the Android ecosystem, and is particularly relevant for complex automotive software projects. It provides a virtual file system layer specifically engineered to accelerate Android builds by optimizing file access and caching mechanisms.

     

    ABFS directly targets build time reduction, a critical challenge as projects scale. By minimizing I/O overhead, it dramatically speeds up incremental builds — the frequent, smaller compilations developers perform during coding. It achieves this efficiency through intelligent caching and avoiding traditional file system bottlenecks.

     

    Adopting ABFS improves developer productivity by streamlining workflows and reducing delays. For SDV development that relies on large Android code bases, ABFS is becoming a key enabler for maintaining quick, efficient build pipelines to support the faster iteration cycles essential in modern automotive development. Its growing traction demonstrates the automotive industry’s focus on optimizing foundational developer tools, and although it’s being implemented for Android builds, the fundamental principles appear to be extendable to any ECU.

  • Modern build systems are becoming essential for automotive software development as projects grow in complexity and scale across diverse application types. These build tools offer faster, more reliable compilation processes that can handle the large, centralized software repositories typical of SDVs while supporting multiple target platforms and architectures.

     

    Build systems such as Bazel and Project Horizon provide powerful caching, incremental builds, parallel execution and reproducible builds that significantly reduce development time. They also integrate seamlessly with various CI/CD pipelines, enabling automated testing and deployment workflows that span from low-level vehicle control systems to high-level user interface applications.

     

    The versatility of modern build systems allows automotive teams to manage complex dependencies and build processes for different vehicle subsystems simultaneously. Whether building real-time operating systems for vehicle control units, embedded software for sensor networks, or sophisticated infotainment applications, these tools provide the scalability and reliability needed. This unified approach to building diverse automotive software components streamlines development workflows and ensures consistency across the entire vehicle software stack.

  • NuttX is an open-source real-time operating system (RTOS) gaining attention in the automotive industry as an alternative to proprietary RTOS solutions. It provides a POSIX-compliant environment that makes it easier for developers to port existing software and use familiar development tools.

     

    The RTOS offers the deterministic, real-time performance required for safety-critical automotive applications while offering the flexibility of open-source software. NuttX can run on various microcontrollers and supports multiple architectures commonly used in vehicle systems. Its modular design allows OEMs to include only the components they need, reducing memory footprint and complexity.

     

    Several OEMs are exploring NuttX for specific use cases. Li Auto's Halo OS leverages NuttX for in-vehicle systems, while Xiaomi's Vela platform uses NuttX for intelligent cabin devices and sensor fusion in its SU7 electric car. Sony's Aitrios edge devices employ NuttX for driver monitoring systems and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) edge sensors. 

     

    As the automotive industry moves toward more software-defined architectures, having reliable, open-source RTOS options will be vital for reducing dependency on single vendors and enabling faster innovation. NuttX represents a shift toward more transparent and customizable operating system solutions for embedded automotive applications, particularly in body control modules, sensor nodes and safety islands.

  • ROS 2 is an open source middleware framework originally designed for the development of robotic systems. Its adoption is accelerating throughout the automotive sector, moving beyond research into pilot programs and production-intent development for passenger cars and heavy vehicles. Automotive organizations are using its libraries, tools and modular middleware to manage the growing complexity of SDV architectures, particularly for advanced autonomy and ADAS features.

     

    This momentum is bolstered by the traction of open source solutions such as Autoware.Auto and Automate.Universe, which are built natively on ROS 2. The increasing use of Autoware for automated driving development and vehicle experimentation provides a proven use case, accelerating ecosystem maturity and demonstrating ROS 2's viability for critical, real-world automotive applications.

     

    The automotive industry's growing commitment to open source frameworks aims to foster collaboration, reduce development silos and accelerate innovation cycles. This strategic shift enhances ROS 2's position as a foundational enabler of scalable SDV development.

  • Adoption of the Rust programming language in the automotive industry is accelerating, with OEMs establishing dedicated Rust teams, signaling serious commitment. In addition, AUTOSAR has formed working groups to formally recognize Rust as a viable language, paving the way for standardization. The ecosystem is maturing rapidly, with Rust-based open-source projects emerging in foundations such as Eclipse.

     

    This momentum is fueled by active cross-industry collaboration. OEMs and tier ones are jointly developing Rust-based prototypes for critical components, while hardware suppliers collaborate to create Rust support for drivers and lower-layer software. Rust's core strengths — guaranteed memory safety without garbage collection, performance parity with C++ and compile-time enforcement of safety rules — make it a compelling alternative for embedded systems. Crucially, the Ferrocene project has achieved ISO 26262 (ASIL D) and IEC 61508 (SIL 4) qualification for the Rust compiler, enabling safety-critical deployment.

     

    The alignment of organizational investment, standardization efforts, open source growth and proven safety certification gives Rust a distinct advantage for large-scale adoption in automotive software development. It directly addresses critical industry imperatives for safety, security and modern development practices.

Mass adoption stage

  • Android Automotive (AAOS) is a variant of the Android operating system that serves as a foundation for in-vehicle infotainment systems. It’s not to be confused with Android Auto, a mobile application that mirrors smartphone features onto car displays. AAOS can be used alongside Google’s Automotive Services (GAS) to provide in-vehicle access to maps, an app store and Google Assistant. Since its launch in 2017, AAOS has seen relatively rapid success in the market, and today is broadly adopted by OEMs seeking proven infotainment solutions. Some OEMs use AAOS, while others build their own version based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) to gain greater control and customization over the user experience.

     

    AAOS provides a cost-effective way for OEMs to build a rich infotainment service in their SDVs. It offers a mature development ecosystem, a large set of fundamental functionalities, familiar and intuitive user experiences and the ability to integrate existing third-party applications.

     

    With rising customer expectations for highly integrated and personalized in-vehicle AI assistance, OEMs have to make a significant decision: to go all-in on the Google ecosystem with Gemini AI or build their own AI assistance. The first approach would result in a lock-in to the ecosystem and limit their ability to differentiate their user experience, while the second approach would likely require significant investment to keep up with the pace of AI innovation.

