The importance of ‘responsible tech’ has been widely discussed for a number of years now. However, across the industry it has struggled to properly cut through, remaining a somewhat marginal concern. While this might not be unsurprising during a period of economic uncertainty and tighter budgets, the rise of generative AI has made the topic more urgent than ever. This is because the ethical, legal and even philosophical questions raised by the technology can, at least in part, be addressed through responsible technology principles and practices.

This means 2025 is the year businesses need to properly embrace responsible technology. Without it, attempts to experiment and innovate with generative AI and associated technologies may contain risks that businesses simply do not need during a challenging period, ranging from the financial consequences of compliance failures to damaged consumer trust.

But what does embracing responsible tech in the generative AI era actually involve?