Retail Insights 2026: From experiments to operational advantage
The technology landscape is shifting from generative to agentic. Gartner predicts that 40% of enterprise apps will include a task-specific agent by the end of 2026; is your retail organization ready to move beyond pilots and deliver AI that works?
There’s never an easy time to be a retailer, but today’s environment is uniquely dominated by unreliable supply chains, soaring customer acquisition costs, and unpredictable consumer attitudes. While many organizations are experimenting with AI, 95% of generative AI pilots are failing to deliver value. This report cuts through the speculation to offer 10 realistic, practical moves retail leaders can make now to build a foundation for 2026 and beyond.
What you’ll learn
Scaling AI through three imperatives
Discover the coordinated shifts - Rebuild, rewire, and reimagine that allow retail organizations to move beyond isolated pilots and deliver AI that actually works across the business.
10 realistic, practical actions
Uncover actionable strategies to build a product-centric data architecture , use "thin slices" for rapid value, and implement the "evals" and guardrails necessary for safe, transparent development.
The path to an AI-first model
Learn how to navigate the transition from small amounts of human-monitored automation to a target operating model where tasks are orchestrated seamlessly between humans and intelligent systems.
Sanjeev AthreyaHead of Retail and Consumer Practice for Thoughtworks in India
Sanjeev leads the the practice that caters to retail clients across the globe and is a passionate retail consultant with an industry experience of over 25 years.
Having handled diverse business roles and consulting with clients across the world, Sanjeev brings a unique perspective to any conversation centered on the retail industry. Being part of an industry that has seen a paradigm shift in technology and consumer mindset over the past two decades, Sanjeev has witnessed close up, the challenges of retail leaders and is helping them reinvent themselves – to stay relevant to their customers.
He enjoys travelling and experiencing different cultures. He enjoys music, the company of animals and practicing yoga.