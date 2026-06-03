On June 2, 2026, Anthropic's Claude experienced a major global service disruption. With elevated error rates impacting everything from Opus 4.6 to the Claude API and the Claude Code CLI, workflows worldwide ground to a temporary halt. This isn’t the first major Claude outage; there have been a number throughout 2026, the most notable previous incident coming in March.

While engineers at Anthropic worked through their incident response checklist, tech leaders were handed a stark reminder that generative AI is no longer a shiny science experiment, it’s critical infrastructure. Unfortunately, many enterprises are treating it with far less concern for resilience than they would a database or cloud provider.

So, what’s to be done? What can technology leaders do to effectively architect their systems for the reality of a world that’s becoming more and more dependent on AI?