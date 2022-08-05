How to collect, manage and visualize our log data? (part 1)

Background

Application status, the content of http request and response, exception messages, etc., are all very useful for debugging online issues and monitoring applications, which has made collecting log data and visualizing log records as charts a necessity. In the past, we recorded log information into a log file. Then, we logged on to the server to check or download the log file. This made it very hard to analyze the log in real time, and difficult to search or filter logs by key words. Nowadays, as more and more services and systems are deployed in k8s (Kubernetes) clusters, finding new ways to collect and visualize logs data has become much easier. This article will introduce two k8s-supported log frameworks: ELK and EFK. In both cases, E stands for ElasticSearch engine and K for the application Kibana, used to visualize logs. L means logstash, the log agent. F is fluentd, a k8s Nodes-level log collecting application.