How to select technology for Data Mesh

There’s more detail about all of these types of tools available from my overview in GitHub.

What about data ownership?

Data ownership doesn’t translate to features — it is more a question of organizational practices and processes. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t some important things to consider in the context of a Data Mesh implementation: methodologies such as Domain-Driven Design, Event Storming, Team Topologies, Use Cases and Discovery Workshops are all particularly useful in Data Mesh.

From lightweight solutions to a fully-fledged developer experience portal

It’s important to note that there is a spectrum of possible features you may need. At the most sophisticated and “mature” end, you might have a data product developer experience portal where everything is automatically provisioned. This would essentially offer developers a wizard from which new data products can be created, making it really easy to select things like data storage tech they want, and which technologies for input, output ports and connectors and so on. This is essentially what Zhamak Dehghani has called an ‘experience plane’ (You can see more of what an experience plane can look like in the webinar Lessons From the Trenches in Data Mesh.)

Building a developer experience portal is difficult. You certainly shouldn’t feel like it’s essential. At the more lightweight end of the spectrum you could just use templates for bootstrapping infrastructure for data products and using a wiki for the data catalog; that could still be very effective. Zhamak Dehghani has suggested (at 52:00 of the above-referenced webinar) putting platform APIs in place early, even if they don’t initially do everything you’d like them to do. You can begin at the lighter end and gradually add more to the platform as required.

Can I use off-the-shelf solutions?

There are off-the-shelf cloud and data platform solutions that can be used in Data Mesh implementations. Here I don’t just mean particular tools but solutions that pitch themselves as end-to-end platforms. These have value but it should be noted that at the time of writing they are typically generic. If you’re looking for the level of customization offered by a developer experience platform, you’ll have to go and develop it yourself.

If you’re interested in using an off-the-shelf solution, you can find my overview of the capabilities of some of the leading vendors on GitHub.

There are a number of caveats that you need to bear in mind if you are considering an off-the-shelf approach:

Off-the-shelf data platforms are based around services/features, not data products. So there’s no way to say that you want to build a data product and that it should have a certain storage and certain output ports etc. So off-the-shelf data platforms can’t provide a true mesh experience plane. Off-the-shelf data platforms have no concept of custom APIs for data. There may be generic data APIs but if developers want to write code to expose a custom API for data or for a machine learning model, that may require going outside the data platform. Their ETL philosophy isn’t polyglot — they are typically opinionated (with integrations tailored to the platform’s native storage and metadata). They offer a generic experience without any option to curate what tools developers choose from. The account-based tenancy model can be very restrictive. If you try to do a lot of things in a single cloud account then you’ll likely hit limits (as discussed in ‘Lessons from the trenches in data mesh’).

Despite those caveats, off-the-shelf platforms can certainly be of value to mesh implementations. It’s just important to remember that they are not Data Mesh platforms; none (at the time of writing) are a silver bullet for a successful Data Mesh implementation.

So, how do I select technology for Data Mesh?

Hopefully you’re now clearer about what the technology options are and what elements you might want in your mesh implementation. But you might still have some high level tool selection questions that you’re not sure about. It’s you that knows your use cases and your landscape so you’ll need to decide how to select tools based on your aims and your company’s technology strategy. What I can offer is some general advice on key themes:

Should you use an off-the-shelf data platform or assemble your own? To decide this you’ll want to look at factors like cost, what your specific use cases are and how tailored you want your platform experience to be.

Do you need a data platform UI or could you make do with an API or even just some guidance and templates? It is good to get building the platform early but your initial platform for your first couple of use cases might look different from the platform you’ll eventually end up with. There are trade-offs between getting a platform going early to bootstrap the first data products vs investing a lot upfront in the platform.

Do you need governance that extends to policies and monitoring? This likely depends on the sensitivity of your data, how concerned you are about its potential quality and interoperability and what the impact of quality or data security issues would be for your use cases.

The most important advice is to identify key use cases early on. If you try to evaluate tools without clarity about your use cases then you don’t know what you’re trying to solve for. You don’t want to get sucked into looking for the ‘best’ tools that there are or for the ‘ideal’ mesh implementation as these are rabbit holes. You want to be clear about what you’re trying to achieve so that you can find the tools that work best for you.