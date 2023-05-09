Top 10 steps to follow when introducing and scaling Data Mesh from a business perspective

Data Mesh has come a long way from the initial idea of a fellow Thoughtworker to a movement that has spread across the globe. The concept itself has sparked a lot of interest across Data, IT and business professionals. Organizations are considering adopting Data Mesh, often driven by IT. But is that sufficient to be successful? Let me start with a controversial statement:

If you do not develop the organization at the same pace and with the same intensity as you develop the technology around data products, Data Mesh is going to fail.

When embarking on a Data Mesh journey, it is important to identify those in the organization who believe in the concept and want to benefit from it. A Data Mesh Transformation requires a business executive in your organization who believes in the concept and has a pain point they need to solve. They must be ready to invest in an experiment and transform their approach to technology and parts of their organization. The business domain must be willing to take true ownership of their data and establish their very own data product team. Once successful, further domains may follow the example and the Data Mesh can grow. Here are my top 10 steps how to successfully introduce Data Mesh (from a business perspective):

1. Find a business executive with a strong pain point that can be solved with improved data access, data quality or data interoperability.

This will be your sponsor and the domain will be your first mover business domain to deliver your initial use cases. Educate them about Data Mesh and show them how Data Mesh will help solve their problems. Two use cases with shared data are ideal as a ‘light house project’ to later start an organization-wide roadshow. Begin with a Data Mesh Discovery to define the initial use cases and data-products. Responsibility for the data should be located in the business, not IT.



2. Set up a long standing data product team with a mix of highly data fluent people and domain subject matter experts within the business domain.

The team should have dedicated resources like a Product Owner, Business Analyst and Data Engineers. You may staff from internal resources or find an external partner to help. The business domain should start to carve out new ways of working without doing a major reorganization. Keep the effort reasonable. For budgeting reasons, you may frame it as a project for the first 12 months.