The middle loop in practice: Supervisory engineering

In the middle loop you aren't writing code from scratch. You’re supervising a system. However, the word supervisory shouldn’t be taken to mean that developers have little to do other than watch over systems and correct things if they go wrong. There is, in fact, lots of things they still need to do.

Aligning intent and setting constrains

Before an agent builds, the supervisor needs to establish the necessary parameters in which it can do so. This involves feeding the agent precise architectural constraints, API specifications and style guides. Prompting an agent to build something is easy; getting it to build the right thing in the right way is another matter; it requires the knowledge and experience of a software engineer in this new supervisory role.

Multi-agent synthesis

Modern AI workflows don't just rely on one LLM. One agent might write frontend components, another refactors the backend API and a third generates database migrations. The middle loop is where the engineer must synthesize these parallel work streams. You ensure Agent A’s output cleanly integrates with Agent B’s output without breaking the overall system architecture.

Differential and behavioral review

In a traditional code review, you look at a pull request (PR) written by a peer to catch logic flaws. In the middle loop, you’re reviewing a massive wall of code generated in seconds. Your review shifts from checking how the code was written to verifying what the code does. This involves running behavior-driven tests, checking for hidden hallucinatory bugs and ensuring the agent didn't take bizarre shortcuts to make a test pass.

Gatekeeping and guardrails

The middle loop should be treated as a kind of filter stage, one that needs to be passed before anything touches your CI/CD pipeline. It’s where you apply automated policy-as-code, run targeted integration testing and make the high-stakes executive decision: is this machine-generated code safe enough to merge into our core repository?