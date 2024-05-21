A fresh perspective on embedded insurance

A typical EI 2.0 journey

So how might this play out? Consider the example of an elderly, philanthropist, who we’ll call Sam Curren. He’s busy even in his retirement life with assisting seniors like himself with wealth management advice and being a travel enthusiast. He seamlessly moves from being a hardcore professional to leading a well-balanced retired life with his passions leading the way.

A planned trip with his friends to the base camp of the Himalayas, there was no shortage of planning. He had his comfort clothing, hiking equipment, medicines, and all his IDs required for the trip. This was his first-time venture into the Himalayas and being an adventurous and fit person, he had it all well planned out with his blood pressure and diabetes medicines.

On the second day, when the troupe had reached halfway to the base camp, he started experiencing fatigue, tightness in his chest, and breathlessness.

There are many like Sam out there, who want to live and work in the moment and would rather focus on living their lives rather than do the heavy lifting of insurance, med-care, etc. What if the insurance companies, healthcare organizations, travel, and technology all worked together to take care of Sam and his needs, especially in times of crisis?

We can use this example to understand the future of embedded Insurance EI 2.0 in a transformed healthcare journey.

Embedded health insurance can be seamlessly woven into your daily life. Wearables proactively monitor your health, detecting abnormalities and triggering effortless doctor consultations — no appointments needed. Transportation to hospitals or diagnostic centers is pre-arranged, and costs for each step, covered by embedded insurance, are transparently displayed upfront.

This future eliminates the hassle associated with healthcare, especially during a traumatic situation. Businesses benefit from increased patient engagement, streamlined operations, and new revenue opportunities. Secure data management and clear cost breakdowns foster trust within the ecosystem. This reimagined future, (see below), benefits everyone: a proactive, empowered, and transparent healthcare journey.