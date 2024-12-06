Building and maintaining consumer trust



In banking, consumer trust is a complex concept that’s influenced by a huge range of factors. To simplify it slightly, we can say that on the whole, consumers trust banks that:



Are always available where and when they need them

Have a strong security track record

Proactively comply with existing and emerging regulations

Are demonstrably financially sustainable



Here’s how becoming cloud native directly supports the first three:



Resilience and availability



Cloud native architectures are made up of modular and decoupled services. So, if a particular service or subsystem fails, its impact is limited and contained. For customers, this means that an issue with a single capability (such as loan management) doesn’t impact their ability to access other features (like payments or transfers).

Security



Cloud native architectures promote ‘zero trust’ security, where banking services, products and operations are secured individually with fine-grained access control. Those controls are implemented as codified policies, which makes them easy to manage centrally and audit transparently.

Cloud providers also work with a ‘shared responsibility’ model for security. While banks remain responsible for maintaining the security of their applications and data, cloud service providers are responsible for maintaining the security of cloud infrastructure. Most providers invest substantially into making their infrastructure as secure as possible — achieving a level of security far beyond what most banks could maintain by themselves.

Compliance

Another area where working with cloud providers benefits banks is compliance. Market leaders like AWS provide a range of services for governance and compliance in financial services. These help reduce the substantial technical heavy lifting associated with achieving and maintaining regulatory compliance.

As banks shift their focus towards complying with emerging open banking requirements, cloud platforms can help them access the capabilities they need to build and expose secure APIs with ease.

Maintaining a financially sustainable institution

The fourth point on that list — the need to maintain a stable and sustainable financial position — is a major goal in its own right and needs to be broken down even further to fully understand the ways public cloud nativity can support it.

Public cloud helps banks maintain financial sustainability in two key ways:



Scaling costs on-demand

Banking – and retail banking in particular – is a seasonal and cyclical business. Seasonal events and payday weeks bring surges in demand. But when they rely on on-premises systems, banks only have two options to manage those surges:



Queue requests and process them in batches over time — delaying what customers have asked for

Provision capacity upfront at the level required during demand spikes — resulting in overprovisioning at all other times



In the cloud, capacity can be dynamically scaled as required. So, when demand spikes, banks can quickly, and usually automatically, add the capacity they need to execute customer requests immediately. Then, when it’s over, they can quickly scale capacity back down to avoid overspending.

That sounds like a marginal gain, but across a bank’s operations that scalability can free up a huge amount of capital that can instead be invested in growth and value-adding activities.

Agility and flexibility



In an industry increasingly shaped by agile fintechs that are highly responsive to customer needs, banks must do all they can to bring new products to market quickly. The scalability and instant provisioning delivered in the public cloud empowers banks to build and launch cloud-native apps and services incredibly quickly.

Plus, if a service stops delivering value, banks have the flexibility to quickly shut that service down, and put those resources into something new that’s better aligned with customer and business needs.