Banking
The way people and businesses engage with banks is changing at lightning speed. In a world shaped by seamless multi-channel experiences, digital payments, and emerging currencies, demand for digital-first solutions is growing rapidly. This presents a valuable opportunity for forward-thinking banks to evolve and thrive.
From modernizing core systems and complying with complex regulations, to strengthening security and meeting your customers’ ever-increasing expectations—your challenges are as dynamic as the financial service landscape itself. Let us empower you to innovate, adapt and excel in the new world of banking.
Deliver strategic success with cloud-native retail banking
Cloud-native transformation can be challenging for many banks, due to complex migration approaches, concerns around security and fears of major disruption. Now, those banks are seeking new ways to realize the full potential and value of the public cloud.
Our banking expertise
Omnichannel engagement
Today’s customers demand frictionless banking experiences—anytime, anywhere. They often start a transaction on one channel and complete it on another. Omnichannel banking offers banks the opportunity to deepen customer engagement, deliver tailored products, and create seamless interactions through integrated data and customer insights.
Digital platforms are central to these efforts, enabling banks to meet evolving customer expectations through personalized solutions that blend internal and partner capabilities. Thoughtworks specializes in creating omnichannel platforms that drive engagement and loyalty. We support platform modernization, app consolidation, ecosystem banking and connected banking for smooth interactivity at every step of the value chain.
Build omnichannel engagement platforms
Composable/ecosystem banking
Architecture remediation
App consolidation/superapps
Hyper personalization
Connected banking
Platform modernization
Capability centric architecture
Digital lending solutions
Digital credit platforms are revolutionizing financial services, demanding innovative technology to meet consumers' and businesses’ growing needs. Thoughtworks empowers banks and financial institutions to deliver seamless lending experiences across self-service, assisted, and partner channels.
Our offerings include modernized digital lending platforms that integrate seamlessly with open platforms, fintechs, and credit rails. These solutions improve efficiency and support partnerships, allowing your customers to secure loans through various distribution channels. By optimizing the entire lending value chain with our financial consultancy services, we help financial institutions to scale credit operations and give customers the friction-less experience they expect.
Digital lending platforms
Open platforms and credit rails
Application modernization
Digital platform strategy management
Ecosystem partnerships
Business observability platforms
Phygital solutions
Org transformation
Core banking modernization
Modernizing core banking systems is no longer optional—it’s essential. Many banks still rely on rigid and outdated legacy systems, often decades old, that struggle to support the demands of digital banking, real-time transactions, and fintech integration.
Thoughtworks supports banks to transition to modern, cloud-native platforms that are scalable, composable, and future-ready. What sets us apart? Our experts help you to plan your migration based on your banks’ specific needs, ensuring maximum return on your cloud investment. We also enable you to own the transformation by building platforms where you retain the intellectual property, empowering you to innovate and create unique competitive advantages.
Cloud modernization
Hollow / lighten the core
Coexistence solutions
Core transformation/platform build
Mainframe modernization
Cloud cost optimization
Engineering org transformation
Core banking migration
We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, pace and outcomes we deliver for our banking clients.
Collaborating with Thoughtworks has helped us rapidly adopt new ways of working which have had a material impact on how we deliver quality software at speed.