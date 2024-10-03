Data has always been at the core of the insurance industry, forming the bedrock of actuarial science and risk assessment. In today’s hyper-connected world, insurers have access to vast troves of organized (traditional) and unorganized (non-traditional) data. New customer expectations demand that insurers differentiate their product and service offerings to the extent that they feel tailor-made for the customer’s specific needs. Leveraging data to deliver on those expectations is one of the best opportunities insurers have to delight their customers and stand out from the competition.

Traditional insurers (incumbents) face a rising threat from competitors who have already mastered data-driven personalization. In addition to being more nimble, InsureTech players are able to package better value per dollar of premium. To compete, incumbents must build their capabilities and infrastructure so they can harness data for insights into their customers’ needs and respond with products and services that meet them.

Personalization: The key to customer-centricity

The best source of competitive edge in the ever-evolving market is to personalize every step of the customer journey, from generating quotes to processing claims. While personalization is not new, access to new data sources provides an opportunity to take it much further. Through convenient, automated channels, insurers can communicate with customers at optimal times, providing pertinent information in preferred formats. A more consumer-centric approach delivers value, improves customer satisfaction, and boosts engagement, which, in turn, reduces abandonment and increases retention.



Reluctance to pursue this path is often due to privacy concerns. Fortunately, although consumers have privacy concerns, most are happy to share more personal information if they receive better, more relevant services in return. One study in the UK, for example, found 59% of consumers were willing to share more personal data if this helped insurers align pricing more directly with individual levels of risk.