Accelerate value generation from your AI Investments with the capabilities gap analysis

Unlocking the true potential of artificial intelligence (AI) requires more than just implementing cutting-edge technologies. At Thoughtworks, we have witnessed firsthand the significant impact AI can have across various industries. For instance, we've developed AI-based systems that delivered double-digit improvements in homepage-to-funnel conversions for Marimekko, helped Mackmyra, a whisky distillery, to create the award-winning world's first AI whisky, and built Australia's most accurate property valuations tool. However, these achievements were only made possible by a strategic awareness of the immense opportunities that AI can unlock.



In this article, we delve into the AI gap analysis, outlining how organizations can get more value from investment in AI initiatives and bridge the divide between AI aspirations and tangible outcomes.

Components of value creation with AI

In our experience, several key components work in synergy to unlock the full potential of AI. Whether organizations opt for in-house development or third-party AI solutions, a crucial starting point is assessing the maturity level and identifying gaps between the current and the desired state across vital capabilities, that are outlined further. While developing new capabilities from scratch is often necessary, establishing solid foundations for exponential value creation with AI is a strategic imperative to succeed in the fast-paced landscape of our current era.



Achieving strategic alignment is a significant challenge when starting and scaling AI initiatives (Stanford AI Report 2023, p 213). AI solutions should address genuine problems and contribute to organizational goals. While evaluating AI investments in a manner similar to other strategic initiatives can justify upfront costs, quantifying overall ROI can ultimately be challenging due to the nature of AI. Measuring value early on while starting small can justify future attempts to scale.



High-quality data is vital for accurate predictions, recommendations, and automated decision-making. This means firms must not only set clearly defined goals for their initiatives, but they also need to have a good understanding of what data is required while being mindful that data needs may change during solution development due to AI's experimental nature. Adopting the principles of data ownership and self-service capabilities — emphasized in a Data Mesh approach — can ensure data is used most effectively in AI initiatives.

AI Talent. Building AI models requires specific skill sets such as data scientists, machine learning engineers, and software developers. However, achieving value from AI extends beyond technical expertise. Capabilities in design and product thinking are essential. Companies should invest in upskilling their employees to work effectively with AI, fostering a culture of learning and innovation.

Data & AI Infrastructure. AI practitioners need access to scalable computing systems, cloud-based platforms, and data storage solutions. Integration with existing tech stacks should also be considered, especially for vendor-managed solutions. Embracing continuous delivery (CD4ML) practices can ensure the efficient and reliable deployment of AI solutions.

Enterprise Adoption. Successful AI adoption often necessitates retraining employees and changing existing processes. It is crucial that change management is not overlooked, and involves targeted efforts to involve and gain buy-in from the people impacted early in the journey to overcome adoption barriers.

AI solutions - from initial implementation to monitoring and evolution. AI solutions differ from traditional software development as logic is learned from data, not predefined. Consequently, AI models require retraining when data changes. AI and ML solutions provide estimates, not 100% accuracy - hence ongoing monitoring, controls, and KPIs need to be in place to avoid unintended consequences and ensure business value continues to be generated. Processes and governance must be in place to integrate model changes into operations.



Data-driven culture. This is arguably the most challenging component to change, yet such a culture empowers organizations to leverage data as a strategic asset, driving informed decisions, actionable insights, and innovation. By fostering curiosity, experimentation, and continuous learning, a data-driven culture helps to uncover hidden patterns and opportunities. Ultimately, it's a prerequisite to unlocking the AI's full potential.

A capabilities gap analysis will accelerate value creation with AI

An AI gap analysis is an effective approach to identifying barriers and accelerating value creation with AI. It involves assessing organizational and technical components of value creation. The analysis involves identifying short-term gaps that can be solved with the right investment and resources, and larger challenges in culture and alignment.

Organizations can utilize a framework — such as the one we developed at Thoughtworks (see figure below) — for an effective AI gap analysis. This comprehensive framework assesses AI maturity and identifies gaps across important dimensions of value creation. While striving to become an ‘Industry Leader’ in every dimension may not be necessary for every firm, the framework recognizes the individual objectives and priorities that each organization has for AI in the enterprise. Tailoring the analysis to specific goals allows organizations to focus on critical gaps for success.