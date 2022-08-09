Accelerating e-mobility transformation with a new e-mobility application

An automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) offers products and services in the commercial vehicle industry, including trucks, buses, and fleet management services.

To secure a strong market position in the competitive electric commercial vehicle market, the company wanted to become an E2E e-solutions provider within the e-mobility ecosystem. To reach this goal, they engaged Siemens Advanta to develop their e-solution portfolio, from market research to sales strategy.

Siemens Advanta invited Thoughtworks as a partner to support the technical side and shorten time-to-market. The team supported the OEM and Siemens Advanta by defining success criteria, establishing technical feasibility, and rapidly creating, validating, and iterating a prototype for an application that was envisioned as a new sales enablement tool to support early lead generation in the sales process for e-mobility.

E-mobility lead generation application: How running a successful product discovery helped develop the concept

The application was proposed as a tool to help the automotive OEM’s customers better understand the potential of electrifying their fleets. Among other things, the application would analyze customers' current routes and display whether it is feasible to complete their routes with an e-vehicle. That way, customers get a better understanding of what vehicle types to acquire for their fleets, whether e-mobility is an actual option for certain routes, and what other changes need to be made to enable smooth operation.

To validate the first ideas, Thoughtworks was brought in to support the product discovery phase. The team developed the concept and business case for an application that enabled early lead generation in the sales process for e-mobility. Further, the team built a click-dummy prototype and validated this with real customers, to further evolve it into a more concrete, desirable, viable, and feasible solution.