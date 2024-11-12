App-based banks are the digital disruptors of the banking industry. Their competitive edge, however, relies upon the constant modernization of their software development infrastructure.

As the UK’s first app-only bank, Atom Bank has set the standard for disruption by consistently outperforming the industry in customer service and employee engagement.

When it came to improving their efficiency, the benefits of Atom Bank making the best use of their Google Cloud service couldn’t be overlooked. Especially as they aimed for an ambitious Cost Efficiency Ratio much below the 2022 industry average of around 52% as per Mckinsey’s Global Banking Annual Review of 2023.

From manual care to automated scale

Before the project, Atom Bank’s non-production (development and test) environments were not taking full advantage of being cloud based. Building an entire new environment took over a week. This slow setup meant that each environment was treated like a "pet": it had a unique name, was nurtured carefully, and needed special attention whenever something went wrong.

The problem with this approach is that, much like a pet, when issues arose with the environment, it required time-consuming care to fix. The ideal approach is to treat environments more like "cattle": important and well-maintained, but easily replaceable. If one environment encounters a problem, it should be quickly discarded and replaced with a new, functioning environment rather than spending time trying to repair it.

However, Atom’s Infrastructure-as-Code approach was incomplete, and some deployments still required manual work. This made it difficult to scale up efficiently, slowed down development cycles, and introduced inefficiencies.

The path from development to production was not always deterministic as environments had an inconsistent state. Tests could fail during integration and pre-production stages due to incorrect configuration and invalid test data. Software releases required the judgment of experienced engineers in the bank’s Change Advisory Board (CAB) as the tests were sometimes inconclusive and unreliable. For an app-only bank aiming for daily improvement cycles, this was unworkable.