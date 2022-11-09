AutoScout24 is Europe's largest online car market, with a market presence in 18 countries, over 30 million users per month and more than 43,000 dealer partners. AutoScout24 offers consumers, car dealers, and other cooperation partners in the automotive, finance, and insurance industries, a comprehensive marketplace platform for trading cars, motorcycles, caravans, and utility vehicles online.

Removing friction from the user journey

The pandemic has further accelerated a change in how people consume products. Now, more than ever, consumers value a virtual end-to-end process over features and price. Today, the most valuable services gain the trust of consumers by removing friction from their end-to-end journey, and allowing them to buy online.



Car dealers, on the other hand, value systems and tools that enable them to perform their role efficiently. A great customer experience is no longer a luxury, it's a must-have in order to drive sustainable competitive advantage. It’s about transforming the whole partner experience to give the dealer the freedom to fully concentrate on their business, by leveraging technology.

AutoScout24 wanted to lead this experience change with a new e-commerce marketplace, and rather than replace the human connection that dealers provide, decided to partner with them on the buyer journey.

A platform to ‘smyle’ about



AutoScout24 partnered with Thoughtworks to build the new e-commerce platform smyle and supported with the full integration into the existing AutoScout24 marketplace. The smyle brand reflects the brand strategy and communicates satisfaction, peace of mind, and a joyful journey.