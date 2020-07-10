OTTO | Moving towards a marketplace

The Otto Group is a global group of retailers and retail-related service providers with around 52,000 employees and sales of €14.3 billion. Through 30 major company groups, it has a presence in more than 30 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With online sales of €7.7 billion, the Otto Group is one of the world’s largest online retailers.





The Business





OTTO’s strategy is focused on strengthening its brands, fostering strong relationships directly with its customers and a massive expansion of its product range. To bring this strategy to life OTTO decided to transform its partner business by creating a new marketplace. The OTTO marketplace aims to build the future of retail by providing an online shop where customers can easily purchase products from different retailers, in a single place.





The Marketplace





Using a modular service architecture, Thoughtworks helped build the new OTTO marketplace, which was created in parallel to the existing online platform. This architecture enables scalability of individual components, data-driven decision making and improved telemetry, resulting in the creation of the new marketplace.