Designing and building an IoT solution to improve customer experience in 90 days

4TUNA is an Ecuadorian start-up that provides an enterprise asset management platform, which extracts and delivers information about the operational state of industrial machines. They provide the people who manage this equipment with real-time information to prevent failures and outages, optimizing life expectancy, availability and efficiency of industrial machinery through technology.





This start-up grew exponentially because of their innovative value proposition, generating a wide portfolio of clients, so they needed to scale to meet increased customer demands.





4TUNA’s challenge was that despite understanding their customers' requirements, they were unable to scale the solution quickly because of the lack of qualified developers to evolve their technology platform. So, to find a partner to help them to move forward, they applied to the Prototype Lab initiative of Thoughtworks Ecuador, and won the chance to work with our teams for 2 months.





Working together, 4TUNA and Thoughtworks built upon the existing foundation to create a solution that combined hardware and software components through the use of IoT and Big Data technologies.