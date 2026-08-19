Thoughtworks Joins Anthropic’s Claude Network as a Select-Tier Services Partner

Thoughtworks brings the engineering expertise to put Claude to work at enterprise scale, from software development to enterprise-wide agentic systems.

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive digital innovation, today announced it has joined Anthropic's Claude Partner Network as a Select partner in the Services Track.

Select status reflects the Claude practice Thoughtworks has built, including certified practitioners and production deployments for clients. Thoughtworks’ Claude-certified consultants help enterprises embed Claude within complex technology environments in two connected areas: changing how enterprise software is built, deployed and maintained, and engineering agentic systems across the enterprise.

For more than 30 years, Thoughtworks has helped organizations navigate major technology shifts, pioneering practices such as agile, microservices and continuous delivery that have become foundational to modern software development. As organizations increasingly deploy AI-powered applications and agentic systems, Thoughtworks helps clients establish the engineering, governance and operational foundations needed to scale AI with confidence.

Through platforms such as AI/works™ and Agent/works™, and now as a member of Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, Thoughtworks makes enterprise AI transformation economically viable.

Embedding Claude into enterprise software development

Thoughtworks extends Claude beyond individual developer productivity into the wider delivery environment required to apply it consistently across complex enterprise systems. This includes context and harness engineering, future-state architecture, automated testing and evaluations, requirements-to-code traceability, runtime operations and observability, and security and policy guardrails across the path to production. Thoughtworks also optimizes context and workflows, ensuring Claude is deployed cost-effectively at enterprise scale, with the right models applied to each task. Together, these capabilities help make AI-enabled delivery reliable, maintainable and economically viable at enterprise scale.

"Organizations are moving fast on AI, but speed alone doesn't prove ROI," said Simone Thompson, Thoughtworks' global vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem. “Joining Anthropic's Claude Partner Network strengthens our ability to help organizations integrate Claude into complex environments, move from experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, and deliver returns."

Engineering agentic systems across the enterprise

For clients choosing Claude as a foundation for their agentic enterprise, Thoughtworks designs how Claude’s models and agent capabilities are applied across the architecture, from reasoning and orchestration to tool use and context management. Thoughtworks integrates these capabilities with enterprise experiences and systems, creates the integration architecture that enables agents to use enterprise tools and execute authorized transactions, connects live internal and external data sources and makes them usable in context through a semantic layer and establishes persistent organizational memory. Governance and observability span the system, with permissions, human decision points, evaluation and controls for performance, risk and cost built in.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with Anthropic, Thoughtworks has developed a Center of Excellence to invest in Claude certifications, enablement and client delivery capabilities, further strengthening its expertise in helping organizations realize value from AI at scale.

Supporting resources:

Make Claude work at enterprise scale with Thoughtworks and Anthropic.

Learn more about Thoughtworks' Agentic Development Platform, AI/works™.

Follow Thoughtworks on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media Contact:

Marsh Abraham

Head of Public Relations, Americas

Email: marsh.abraham@thoughtworks.com