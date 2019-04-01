Thoughtworks Named Employer of the Year at 2019 Women in IT Awards

Thoughtworks, a global software consultancy, was honored as Employer of the Year at the 2019 Women in IT Awards in New York, organized by Information Age. In addition, several Thoughtworks leaders received recognition for their continued advocacy for women in the IT industry.

Maintaining and creating a perse and inclusive workforce is part of Thoughtworks’ DNA -- the company has seen first-hand the positive impact the experiences and perspectives of people from perse backgrounds have on the workplace.

Thoughtworks was named Employer of the Year based on its efforts to attract and retain women technologists. Three Thoughtworks employees were also honored at the awards:

Dr. Rebecca Parsons Finalist, CTO of the Year -- for IT excellence and leadership.

Tarsha McCormick Finalist, Advocate of the Year -- for bringing more women into IT careers.

Cassandra Shum Finalist, Future CIO of the Year -- for excellence in IT and demonstrated progress towards C-level leadership.

“Creating a perse and inclusive workplace is an everyday job and the responsibility of more than just an organization’s leadership. Every employee can contribute and it’s the sum of all the inpidual commitments that lead to impactful and sustained change,” said Tarsha McCormick, Head of Diversity and Inclusion North America at Thoughtworks.



Thoughtworks continues to increase persity at all levels of the company through a variety of evolving programs and approaches. Key initiatives include recruitment of professionals from non-traditional backgrounds, technical training for career changers and graduates through Thoughtworks University and an immersive onboarding program called First Year Experience.

The Women in IT Awards ceremony was held at New York City’s Cipriani restaurant and included more than 600 of the technology industry’s top leaders. Honorees were selected by a panel of perse judges in 20 separate categories, based on who demonstrated the strongest performance in each criterion. The full list of the Women in IT Award winners can be found here.

Visit www.thoughtworks.com/careers to learn more about making your mark in tech.