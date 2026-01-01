Security trust portal

Yes. Thoughtworks maintains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for all of its global offices. We also have TISAX labels for Germany and cyber essentials plus certification for UK public sector.
Thoughtworks prioritizes the protection of our information assets, adhering to the industry-leading standards to uphold the confidentiality, integrity, availability, authenticity and non-repudiation of data of both our own and our clients' data.
We abide by applicable information security laws and regulations. We are proactive in implementing stringent security measures, fostering a culture of security awareness and consistently enhancing our security posture to mitigate emerging threats.
All Thoughtworks office locations globally (except China) have achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, independently audited by the British Standards Institution (BSI). This guarantees to our clients and stakeholders that we maintain robust, systematic controls to proactively manage risks and protect information
assets worldwide.
Thoughtworks offices (Xi’an, Chengdu and Wuhan) in China have achieved the ISO 27001:2022 certification, independently audited by the British Standards Institution (BSI). This guarantees to our clients and stakeholders that we maintain robust, systematic controls to proactively manage risks and protect information
assets worldwide.
Thoughtworks offices in Hamburg, Berlin, Cologne, Munich, and Stuttgart are registered participants in the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX). Governed by the ENX association, TISAX is an internationally recognized and mandated standard for data security within the automotive industry.
Thoughtworks UK offices maintains the cyber essentials and cyber essentials plus certifications, a UK government-backed program administered by the national cyber security centre (NCSC). Renewed annually, this underscores our ongoing commitment to security best practices and confirms we are effectively protected against a wide range of common cyber threats.
New certifications are coming soon as we continuously expand our security baseline.
Security awareness training
Endpoint security
Incident response
Network security
Threat and vulnerability management
Physical security
Security governance reviews
Baseline controls
Security sensible defaults
Security champion program
Thoughtworks engage independent, certified third parties to conduct comprehensive penetration testing on an annual basis to proactively evaluate our security posture.
Yes. Thoughtworks maintains ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for all of its global offices. We also have TISAX labels for Germany and cyber essentials plus certification for UK public sector.
Customers and partners benefit from enhanced data security, reduced risks of breaches, and increased trust in our ability to safeguard sensitive information while delivering services.
Where applicable, the portal provides the latest available certifications.
For additional verification requirements, please contact your account representative or get in touch with an expert.
We review portal content periodically and update materials when significant changes occur, such as:
New certifications
Compliance renewals
Updated security documentation
No. To protect our customers, employees, and business operations, some security information is intentionally restricted and is only shared through controlled processes.