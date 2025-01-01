Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Guo Xiao

Former Chief Executive Officer and Director
Guo Xiao
Guo Xiao was the CEO of Thoughtworks from June 2013 - June 2024
 

I am passionate about software excellence and using the power of technology to improve society. I joined Thoughtworks in Chicago back in 1999 as a software developer at the start of my career. I addressed our customers’ toughest business and technology challenges, and established a new Thoughtworks business in China, which is now one of our largest markets.

 

In 2013 I became CEO, leading Thoughtworks globally in our mission to revolutionize the software industry. 

 

I am proud to have built an environment that encourages teams to experiment, learn from their experiences and be creative. I greatly enjoyed co-writing The Digital Transformation Game Plan with Gary O’Brien and Mike Mason, which we published in 2019 with our learnings on how to drive business value from digital transformations. 

 

I live in Chicago.

 

 

 

 