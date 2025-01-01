Guo Xiao was the CEO of Thoughtworks from June 2013 - June 2024



I am passionate about software excellence and using the power of technology to improve society. I joined Thoughtworks in Chicago back in 1999 as a software developer at the start of my career. I addressed our customers’ toughest business and technology challenges, and established a new Thoughtworks business in China, which is now one of our largest markets.

In 2013 I became CEO, leading Thoughtworks globally in our mission to revolutionize the software industry.

I am proud to have built an environment that encourages teams to experiment, learn from their experiences and be creative. I greatly enjoyed co-writing The Digital Transformation Game Plan with Gary O’Brien and Mike Mason, which we published in 2019 with our learnings on how to drive business value from digital transformations.

I live in Chicago.