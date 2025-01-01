Carlos Barroso Senior Consultant Developer

I joined Thoughtworks Spain in 2021 as a Consultant Developer. It's been a rewarding journey where I've experienced significant professional and personal growth, working alongside talented people. I've had the opportunity to work across diverse industries, including car rental and job boards, helping clients achieve their goals by prioritizing quality and utilizing agile methodologies.



In 2023, I was promoted to Senior Consultant Developer, where I now mentor and support junior colleagues in their development. A lifelong learner, I actively seek new challenges that further enhance my skillset and allow me to deliver even greater value to our clients.



Beyond work, I enjoy traveling and immersing myself in new cultures. When I'm at home, I find relaxation in the kitchen, particularly crafting delicious pizzas for friends and family.