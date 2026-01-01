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Alagammai Narayanan

Alagammai Narayanan

Quality Analyst
Alumni

Alagammai Narayanan is a Quality Analyst with Thoughtworks Studios. She is interested in All Things To Do With Testing, in particular software test automation using Sahi and Selenium and agile testing. 

 