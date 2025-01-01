Executive summary

More enterprises are launching global capability centers (GCCs) offshore, especially in India, not just to cut costs, but to access world-class technology talent and new strategic capabilities. The depth of the local industry means a host of frameworks and service providers have emerged to help organizations on the journey.



While getting a GCC up and running can be relatively straightforward, ensuring it thrives and creates value for the long term is a more complex undertaking, especially with the talent and technology landscape undergoing major shifts. In this edition of Perspectives, Thoughtworks experts who have been embedded in successful GCCs from the early stages — along with client contributor Mike Breeze from REA Group — share insights on ensuring offshore operations integrate into, and innovate on behalf of, the business as a whole.