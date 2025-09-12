Moving beyond the hype: How to scale AI successfully

AI adoption is soaring — but scaling it is where most organizations stall.

Nearly 40% of businesses remain stuck at the pilot stage. Even when proofs of concept show promise, initiatives often falter due to underestimated barriers in architecture, data, operations and governance. But they don’t have to.

This whitepaper introduces the FOREST framework — six dimensions of AI readiness that help organizations overcome common blockers and scale pilots into production with confidence. You’ll learn why so many AI initiatives fail to move beyond proof of concept, and how to build organizational readiness through: