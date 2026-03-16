Five key trends shaping the future of payments and global money movement

Payments infrastructure modernization isn't enough. You need resilience.
The payments industry is entering a new phase of transformation. Instant payments are becoming the new normal, cross-border networks are evolving rapidly and digital currencies are moving from concept to reality. At the same time, artificial intelligence is reshaping how payments platforms are built and operated- laying the foundations for a future where transactions can be initiated and managed autonomously by agents.
For payments leaders, the challenge is no longer simply modernization. Operating 24/7 in an instant economy requires resilient, intelligent infrastructure- capable of handling real-time liquidity, interoperability across payment rails and increasingly sophisticated fraud risks.
In our latest white paper, we explore the five key trends shaping the future of global payments and money movement, and what technology and business leaders must do now to prepare.
Discover the five key trends shaping the future of payments and strategies to prepare for what's next.
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Real-time payments as the new normal — and scaling fast
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Cross-border payments are being fundamentally redesigned
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Digital currencies are entering the mainstream, with rapid experimentation
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AI is moving from decision support toward autonomous execution
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Proactive fraud prevention in an instant world is non-negotiable
|As instant payment rails operate continuously, with transaction volumes projected to hit $575 billion by 2028, infrastructure must support always-on availability, near-zero latency and new approaches to liquidity management.
|The global adoption of ISO 20022 messaging standards, combined with the growing interconnection of domestic real-time payment systems, is accelerating settlement speed and improving transparency.
This evolution is transforming how financial institutions deliver foreign exchange, treasury and global liquidity services.
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Regulated stablecoins, tokenized deposits and other forms of digital money are introducing programmable, always-on settlement capabilities.
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In the emerging era of agentic commerce, AI systems are increasingly able to initiate, manage and optimize payment flows on behalf of individuals and organisations.
Payment foundation models represent the springboard into an agentic future.
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It is imperative to move beyond reactive controls and adopt real-time, behaviour-driven and network-based detection capabilities that are embedded directly within payment flows.
Contributors
Mark Davies
Senior Vice President and Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Vertical