Organizations invest in digital products because they’ve become essential to business success. Leaders point to three main drivers: improving data and decision-making (32%), monetizing data or technology (31%) and entering new markets (31%).
Fifty-three percent of leaders agree: investing in digital products, platforms and services is critical for business success.
Yet too many organizations dive in without a clear strategy — making ROI the exception, not the rule.
Our report, part of the Digital and AI Readiness Index, reveals what it really takes to succeed in digital initiatives.
Discover how to bridge the critical gaps between your digital strategy and execution, and deliver products that create real market impact.
Key insights and learnings
Digital products aren’t just nice to have
32% of organizations say digital products help improve data quality and decision-making, and can also strengthen competitiveness and customer trust.
Most organizations are still figuring it out
73% of organizations say their digital strategy needs major work. Common issues include siloed initiatives and unclear business metrics.
Launch is just the beginning
Digital products aren’t done at launch. Success means setting up your organization to keep them evolving, with feedback loops that drive ongoing value.
Explore key insights on why digital products matter. Download the infographic for a visually rich summary.
In a world where digital expectations continue to advance, success depends on how effectively organizations can build and scale their digital products and services.
FAQs
Many digital initiatives fail to deliver ROI because organizations face a strategic shortfall: they are ambitious but deeply underprepared.
With fragmented plans, siloed teams and unclear success metrics, many see losses (47%) instead of gains (35%). Ambition is high, but readiness is low.
Common signs include:
One-off projects with no clear ownership or long-term plan.
Focusing too much on technology instead of business outcomes.
A disconnected user experience across channels or platforms.
Difficulty maintaining momentum after launch.
If these sound familiar, your strategy likely needs a reset.
To succeed, leaders must rethink how digital fits into their business.
Align digital initiatives with measurable business outcomes.
Build in continuous learning and innovation.
Shift from “delivery-first” to “outcome-first” thinking.
Invest in modern operating models that sustain long-term value.
This is how organizations move from short-term projects to lasting digital maturity.
When done well, digital products become value multipliers. Organizations report stronger digital resilience, better ESG performance and increased market capitalization. The result: lasting competitive advantage.