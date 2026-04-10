Legacy, but critical: A playbook to evolve core systems

Modernizing business-critical systems isn't just about "turning them off and rewriting." It's a high-stakes balancing act: maintaining the decades-old engines that power today's revenue while simultaneously engineering the platforms of tomorrow.

In sports tech, everyone loves talking about next-gen platforms: low-latency data pipelines, real-time analytics and cloud-native architectures. But for most organizations, the systems that make the money today aren't greenfield. They're long-lived platforms that have been adapted, extended and patched over many years. In sports betting, those legacy platforms are often:

Always-on and real-time: Markets move and prices fluctuate every second.

Directly tied to revenue: Continuous price calculations are mandatory for active betting.

Deeply integrated: They serve as the hub for dozens of critical upstream feeds and downstream consumers.



Success requires keeping these systems safe and evolving while the "next-gen" replacement is still on the drawing board. This playbook is about one of those systems, outlining a strategy to make systems visible, changes safe and teams more collaborative, focusing on high-impact "targeted surgery" rather than invasive overhauls.