Personalization in insurance is still in its adolescence. The industry’s conventional customer interaction model has been low-touch and sporadic, initiated mostly for payments and claims. It’s little surprise that incumbents are facing down threats from insurtechs that offer more responsiveness and convenience, inspired by consumer-facing industries like retail and powered by digital-first business models.

Personalization promises higher customer engagement and in turn, commercial growth for insurers. But it requires companies to harness the data and technologies that enable continuous, omnichannel engagement, aligned to the individual and their unique circumstances, without overstepping the boundaries of privacy and tilting into invasive territory.

Enabling channel choice

Customers want to engage with their insurer through a means of their choosing. Some prefer face-to-face interactions with a local representative. Others are accustomed to interacting with personalized and feature-rich digital channels in most aspects of their lives, and expect their insurers to provide the same sophistication and value, with websites and apps that offer ready access to a range of advice and services 24/7.

Personalization in insurance can take many forms, from tailored advice delivered by human agents, to chatbot-powered messaging, digital payments and self-service portals. From a personal insurance standpoint, a more data-driven offering can better reflect customers’ unique preferences for coverage, whether it be protection designed for specific hobbies, or deductible options based on varying risk tolerance and financial circumstances.

Apps enable more frequent engagement with consumers, breaking the traditional paradigm of interacting with insurers only when payments are involved, or in an unfortunate scenario when a claim has to be filed. Open channels allow insurers to follow a customer's life phases or major events such as a home purchase, and use that intelligence to cross-sell products or receive a real-time alert about an event that might allow them to proactively minimize risk or initiate the claims process. This demonstrates how the insurer understands the customer's circumstances and is offering solutions and support to match, leading to improved customer satisfaction and increased retention rates.