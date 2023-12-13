Leveraging AI for efficient planning of electric vehicle charging networks

The world is witnessing a monumental shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) as a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation. With the corresponding surging demand for EV charging infrastructure, the market is witnessing a proliferation of competitors, intensifying the competition for prime locations.

Identifying and evaluating future charging site locations, however, is a time and labor-intensive process, exacerbating the challenges. Moreover, the high capital requirements and long-term investment commitments involved in building and operating charging sites raise concerns about the risk of capital misallocation, potentially resulting in an overabundance of high-power chargers in unsuitable locations.

Here, Thoughtworks explores how AI can reshape the planning of these networks, streamlining the process and optimizing for user needs while maximizing return on investment.

The race of finding a needle in a haystack

Currently the identification and qualification of a site is a complex and human-dependent task. Evaluating each individual site can take up to a week, and depending on who is doing the work - and where the work is performed - can cost between 20 - 50 kEUR. With so many factors to consider, it’s not easy to get it right.