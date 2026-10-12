Decision models and the possibility of NoOps

Second, the human role shifts from executing tickets to governing decisions. Operators no longer do the work. They set the boundaries the system works within, supply the context it reasons over and judge whether it is behaving as intended. This brings new roles with it, such as context curators, playbook owners, ontology engineers and operators of the AI control system.

Third, tooling has to change with the risk and the roles. When the risk profile and the human job both shift, the tools built around them cannot stay the same. IT service management (ITSM) providers need to evolve their platforms so the center is no longer a single operational event but a series of decisions to manage.

Fourth, operating services can move from commodity back toward value. The industry has long treated support as low-value work, which is why it scaled into a large business competing on margin and cost. But when the scope of the work, the skills it requires and the tooling all change at once, support services can shift from commodity back toward something more valuable, if providers build for that shift deliberately.







What it really means to us

If you lead enterprise IT operations, you need to rewire your operating model for agents, running for the new risk profile as non-deterministic decision-making is moving into the core of operations, and governing the control plane becomes critical. If you don't have an AI control plane, build or buy one. If you have one but don't hold the controls yourself, take them back into your hands.

If you work in operations today, the way to stay relevant is to move into a job that governs, observes and harnesses AI. The work of executing tasks is what becomes irrelevant first, so the work of overseeing the systems that execute tasks is where your value will sit.

If you build tools across the software development lifecycle, stop building tools that help people do one specific operational task. Build for the things humans need to observe, contextualize, harness and connect. The task is becoming the machine's job. The surrounding visibility and judgment are what people will still need.

If you are a managed service provider, expect that within five years most of your business under service-level agreements (SLAs) will be tied to AI workloads. Start running your customers' AI workloads now. That's how you build the operational muscle to win those agreements in the near future.

Moving forward

We are lucky to have experienced the full evolution of this pattern over the past two years, and to have acted deliberately to challenge our status quo. The future of no-human operations may sound scary. But it shifts humans from operating to observing, and we expect it to create more jobs than it eliminates.