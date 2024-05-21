Almost every business today has some degree of a technical debt problem. And, how that tech debt problem is managed has a direct impact on the business' ability to compete in today’s market. In fact, in a study involving more than 1,000 tech executives, nearly 70% of organizations saw technical debt as a primary barrier to innovation. It was also reported that tech debt accounts for 31% of IT budgets and demands 21% of IT resources for its management.

Traditional managed services apply a break-and-fix approach focused on ticket resolution and SLAs, adding to the tech debt problem. Once you’ve built up tech debt from focusing only on software patches that don’t address the root cause of an issue, you could find yourself dedicating three to four months to clean it up before you can actually invest in upgrading your digital assets — which typically occurs in uneven running periods.

So, how can you reduce tech debt and maintain code quality across your digital applications, enable innovation and be faster to market? Apply the principle of continuous discovery.

Continuous discovery for managed services

Continuous discovery involves an ongoing process of understanding, validating and prioritizing the needs of customers, users and the business through both qualitative and quantitative data-driven methods. Your digital products and applications are living, evolving things and users are central to shaping them. Discovery shouldn’t stop once your application is in run as it does in the traditional, reactive managed services model. It must continue in parallel, allowing you to integrate emergent findings and guide execution with timely insights that keep the product aligned to business and customer needs.

You can apply continuous discovery to maintenance by continuously monitoring application and user data, and leveraging those insights to predict and proactively identify iterative improvements that can be made to your applications over time.

It’s a complete mindset shift — rather than patching issues after they occur and waiting for that next big release, you’re constantly evolving and transforming your applications to improve the user experience and prevent issues from happening. Engaging in ongoing discovery in large IT environments with a suite of digital products also helps keep the development roadmap of each product in sync with the overall strategic direction and collective goals of the entire investment portfolio. The result? You’re able to maximize the efficiency, effectiveness and impact of your digital assets, maintain better code quality, and extend their lifespan.