A 360° remote project on product modernization and agile team enablement

Wolters Kluwer is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for various sectors. They have more than 35 years of experience developing payroll software for professional firms, SMEs and HR departments in over 40 countries, helping enhance workflows and make informed decisions with advanced technology and services.

Upskilling software development for more productivity

Wolters Kluwer was looking for a partner to improve their software development practices, aiming to get more productivity and adaptation. Thoughtworks deployed our Digital Transformation and Operations service line along with Enterprise Modernization experts to work on the project.

At the onset of the engagement, Thoughtworks built a high-level product roadmap to improve work in areas such as systems modernization, usability for front-end and APIs, reducing redundant processes and improving collaboration.

Due to Covid-19, this engagement was fully remote from day one. Using digital tools, the teams worked virtually to establish a roadmap of the product evolution, define the scope and metrics to validate the improvement of the development process and product development.

During the discovery session with the client, we found the company was seeking for more than just modernizing their product software framework, they were looking for guidance on modern agile practices and ways of working. With that insight, we applied agile engineering principles during the engagement and the team was able to significantly improve velocity and quality of delivered software. Thoughtworks conducted several activities and workshops to enable them about test-driven development, pair programming, agile coaching and flexible learning approaches to keep the processes moving and escalate the learnings.

A successful remote project in 20 weeks only

Wolters Kluwer and Thoughtworks worked together remotely during all the 20+ weeks on the project, resulting in not only successful software development, but also learning agile engineering practices remotely.