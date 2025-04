Lastminute.com is a division of online travel purveyor Travelocity focused on promoting the customer savings that can be achieved when booking at the last minute. Leveraging Travelocity’s worldwide flight and hotel booking and order processing services, lastminute.com is always searching for new ways to market unsold flight, hotel, car and holiday package inventory.





When John Crosby, V.P. of Product & Technology, brought product management and software development together within the organization, he did it with the goal of building a Lean and agile “Innovation Engine” that could take ideas for new features and products, optimise them with market-driven tests, and bring the best to market as rapidly as possible.





He invited Thoughtworks to become lastminute.com’s expert partner to plan and implement the organizational, process and technology changes. In just twenty weeks the partnership transformed lastminute.com’s product discovery and development capability, as proven by the launch of the new Mobile First web platform that will eventually be used across the entire Travelocity Global organization.