Atlassian is regarded as one of Australia’s most successful tech companies. The founders, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, financed the startup with just $10,000 on their credit card. From these humble beginnings, Atlassian grew into a global business. Today, they develop leading software products for millions of customers around the world, helping unleash the potential of every team.

Atlassian’s goal is to empower teams to work better together. To support their customers with the best-in-class tools, they sought to bring their core products to a public cloud provider. Offering a full suite of cloud-based services would provide Atlassian’s customers with greater peace of mind around security and maintenance, improved performance and user satisfaction. Over the years, many of their products, including Jira and Confluence, became cloud-based services. However, they still had a mammoth challenge on hand - to migrate one of their flagship products, Bitbucket, to the public cloud.