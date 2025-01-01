Safe workspaces

Workplace conduct needs to protect against online abuse, harassment and discrimination just as efficiently as with physical work spaces.





Zero-tolerance policy﻿

A zero-tolerance policy should be followed across digital forums and chat rooms and needs to be consistently reiterated. Our recommendation is having a ‘team-agreed social contract’ that puts together a desired set of social norms that are inclusive and fair.





‘Always on’ is not sustainable

While video is a wonderful medium for maintaining social connection, for some it’s draining and stressful. It needs to be ‘ok’ to be off camera too. While there is value to seeing each other, it can be difficult for some people from a disability/chronic pain, mental health, neurodiversity or privacy perspective. The lines between home and work shouldn’t blur too far - leaders and policies need to make clear that everyone’s availability is limited, and respect individuals’ boundaries and home lives.





Bias, conscious and unconscious

Working relationships are stronger with people one has collaborated with face to face. Organizations will need to proactively discourage this bias, which could be acutely felt by new joiners who have not had first hand experience of the culture and ability to build connections face to face including social activities and ‘rituals’.





Accessible tools

Accessible tools and meeting reasonable accommodation requests for people with disability can help us build inclusive supportive opportunities for the community.